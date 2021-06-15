Indian Reality Show Horses Stable to go live with Season 3

Left Menu

Horses Stable, the Indian Reality Series designed for Indian Entrepreneurs supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives is all set to release its Season 3 on June 14, 2021.

Updated: 15-06-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 09:57 IST
Horses Stable to go live with Season 3 on June 14, 2021. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Horses Stable, the Indian Reality Series designed for Indian Entrepreneurs supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives is all set to release its Season 3 on June 14, 2021. The show will premiere at Jio Cinema and will bear the theme of 'Seal The Deal'. Prestigious Brands and Institutions like Jio, Niti Aayog Atal Innovation Mission, AWS Activate, Goa Institute of Management have partnered up with Horses Stable to support the initiative.

Season 3 of the show will hold a panel of 5 investors, here Horses, keen to make an on-the-spot commitment to fund a Startup based on the participant's pitch. The investment per deal is expected to be Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore. The show is renowned to bring entrepreneurs with stellar business ideas, a panel of investors a.k.a Horses, and winning pitches together under one roof, giving them a platform to grow. Horses Stable founded by Prashant Agarwal is India's largest business funding show, which connects entrepreneurs and investors for mutually scaling up their business and profitability. Realizing that a lack of capital and proper network makes 90 percent of startups fail during their first five years, the show provides them with an equal opportunity to raise money for their venture.

Founder Prashant Agarwal giving his piece of advice for investments says, "No matter how great your product or business idea and how lean you can operate, more capital and financial leverage will almost inevitably be a necessity". The Show's first two seasons have garnered viewership in the millions, and the third season promises to hold up to the reputation. This season's panel of Horses includes investors such as Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chairman of the TiE Global Board of Trustees, TiE India Angels, and RAIN (Rajasthan Angels), a Serial Entrepreneur and an Investor, Mohit Gulati, CIO, Managing partner of venture fund called ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, Lakshmi Potluri, CEO, DCF Ventures, Investments, Business Growth & Transformation Strategist, Ajeet Khurana, Advisor & Investor, Suraj Juneja, Founder & Chief Ideator at Freeflow Ideator, Venture Builder, Investor, and many more.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

