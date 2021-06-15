Left Menu

Ntshavheni to open Black-owned restaurant 'Green Lounge' in Durban

The Green Lounge is a 100% female and Black-owned restaurant. It is a healthy fine dining restaurant, which will contribute to the economy of the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 15-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 15:13 IST
Ntshavheni to open Black-owned restaurant 'Green Lounge' in Durban
Ntshavheni will be the main guest of honour and will deliver the keynote address. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Small Business Development Minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will today officially open the Green Lounge in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Green Lounge is a 100% female and Black-owned restaurant. It is a healthy fine dining restaurant, which will contribute to the economy of the province.

The restaurant boasts a number of offerings such as meetings venue and event facilities.

Ntshavheni will be the main guest of honour and will deliver the keynote address.

In her address, Ntshavheni is expected to touch on a variety of interventions and priorities by the government to support new business ventures.

Hospitality has been one of the most affected industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, measures and protocols as announced by the government, a limited number of guests will be allowed at the launch.

Other prominent guests who will be in attendance include KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Metropolitan Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021