Left Menu

Four shot, including 1-year-old, at Toronto birthday party

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 20-06-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 09:04 IST
Four shot, including 1-year-old, at Toronto birthday party
  • Country:
  • Canada

Three children were wounded when gunfire broke out at a child's outdoor birthday party in western Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto Police Inspector Kelly Skinner said a 1-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting at about 8 pm. A 23-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds.

Skinner said the children were not the targets of the shooting, and police were looking for “multiple suspects,” but investigators had yet to release information about them.

She didn't say what condition the victims were in, but paramedics earlier said one child suffered life-threatening injuries, while another was in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics had previously said five people were wounded, but police later said the number was actually four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021