Left Menu

FPIs invest Rs 13,667 cr in Indian mkts in June so far

The US Feds hawkish statement that it might raise interest rates much earlier than assumed could further adversely impact flows into Indian debt markets, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.Regarding other emerging markets, Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities, said that most of them have seen FPI inflows this month to date except for Taiwan and South Korea.Indonesia received USD 331 million and Philippines USD 112 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:23 IST
FPIs invest Rs 13,667 cr in Indian mkts in June so far
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net Rs 13,667 crore so far in June as Indian markets continued to remain attractive to overseas investors.

However, market experts noted that FPIs withdrew money from Indian equities this week.

According to depositories data, FPIs invested Rs 15,312 crore in equities between June 1 and June 18.

''The US Federal Reserve has signalled that it will start raising interest rates in 2023. This caused a sell-off on a global level that caused some money to be withdrawn from Indian equities,'' said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww.

However, India is not a destination where investors put in money based on short-term trends. India has always been an attractive spot for FPIs and these short-term trends will have short-term effects only, he added.

In the longer horizon, India will continue to get investments as its economy continues to expand, Jain further said.

''Of late, INR depreciation is attracting incremental buying interest in IT stocks,'' noted VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

During the same period, overseas investors withdrew Rs 1,645 crore from the debt segment.

The total net inflow stood at Rs 13,667 crore.

Prior to this, they had pulled out Rs 2,666 crore in May and Rs 9,435 crore in April. ''The US Fed's hawkish statement that it might raise interest rates much earlier than assumed could further adversely impact flows into Indian debt markets,'' said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.

Regarding other emerging markets, Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities, said that most of them have seen FPI inflows this month to date except for Taiwan and South Korea.

Indonesia received USD 331 million and Philippines USD 112 million. On the other hand, Taiwan witnessed highest FPI outflows of USD 744 million, followed by South Korea USD 29 million, he added.

''FPI flows are expected to be in positive trajectory this month given the pickup in vaccinations and buoyancy in tax collections,'' said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021