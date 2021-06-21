Left Menu

Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi; five-six people feared trapped

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 12:09 IST
Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi; five-six people feared trapped
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five to six people are suspected to be trapped inside a shoe factory, where a major fire broke out on Monday morning, police said.

The shoe factory is located in west Delhi's Udyog Nagar.

''We got a PCR call about a fire in a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar at 8.56 am. Twenty-four fire tenders are at the spot and 15 more vehicles have been called even as efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The police said five to six people are suspected to be trapped inside the premises.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, according to the police.

Delhi Fire Service officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and two CATS ambulances are also at the spot to attend to any emergencies.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the police added.

