IPN Foundation to hold its second annual global virtual confluence, IPN Voyage 2.0

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/The PRTree): India's leading Knowledge Network for school leaders, IPN is hosting its second edition of Global Virtual Confluence of School Leaders - IPN Voyage 2.0 in India on the July 3 and 4, 2021. With more than thousands of the school leaders being a part of the confluence, the session will likely be based on the paradigm shifts in the education sector owing to covid-19 and how schools are inculcating these latest trends. IPN leads the education sector with over 8,000+ school leaders connected as a community throughout the country, 90 per cent of which are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Founder and Moderator, IPN Foundation, Gaurava Yadav says, "With the spread of COVID-19, a majority of countries have kept a temporary closure of schools, impacting more than 91 per cent of students worldwide and around 1.6 billion children and young people causing enormous implications among children. Never before have so many children been out of school at the same time, disrupting learning and upending lives, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised. With this global conference, the eminent speakers from across the seas will be discussing how the world has changed and the education sector has evolved post pandemic." As a result, IPN is working closely with school leaders across India and Indian sub-continent now going forward with school leaders across the world through its partners by providing them with seamless knowledge exchange, data and learning resources through its platform spread across the nation covering 25 states, 167 cities and 500+ Districts. However, there are a lot of questions which remain unanswered, for which IPN Voyage 2.0, intends to take the school leader on this journey/voyage to new normal together.

Therefore, this Global Virtual Confluence of School Leaders will highlight all these issues and how schools and universities should focus on adopting strategies that should not hamper the lives of thousands of students and provide them with quality of education at the same time. Many renowned personalities from various institutions will become part of this significant confluence, leading a way ahead from the uncertain times to the path of certainty and a changed world. This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

