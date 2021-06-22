IIIT Hyderabad Welcomes Silicon Labs as First Corporate Founding Partner for Smart City Living Lab

- New ''Smart City Living Lab'' is Public, Private, Academic R&D Engine Innovating New Wireless Technologies for Growing Indian, Global Cities HYDERABAD, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) announced today that Silicon Labs - a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world - is the corporate founding partner for its new Smart City Living Lab. Silicon Labs is the first private company to join as a founding partner.

The mission of the Smart City Living Lab is to provide a research and development ecosystem for next-generation technologies designed to improve safety, sustainability, energy efficiency, sanitation, and overall quality of life in densifying cities. The Smart City Living Labs, part of IIITH's Smart City Research Center, is supported by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Smart Cities Mission, the Government of Telangana, European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), and Amsterdam Innovation Arena. ''This unique private, public and academia will catalyse the nation's goal in enabling 100 smart cities in the next 5 years. The complementary skills and knowledge that Silicon Labs and Living Lab have will help future-proof our cities of tomorrow,'' said Dr Ajai Garg Senior Director, MeitY.

''Silicon Labs is honored to be the first corporate founding partner for IIITH's Smart City Living Lab,'' said Dr. Manish Kothari, Vice President, Silicon Labs India. ''Our mission is to make the world a better place leveraging the power of IoT. As a widely recognized and respected leader in designing silicon, software and solutions for a wide range of smart city applications, we are happy to share our expertise within the innovation ecosystem being created at the Smart City Living Labs.'' While private companies like Silicon Labs focus on solutions that address market needs, academia will focus on building new knowledge through research and imparting education. The combination is expected to yield accelerated development of new breakthroughs. ''Collaboration between industry and academia is key to fuel innovation and growth in technology,'' opined Ramesh Loganathan, Professor-Co-Innovation and Head of Research/Innovation Outreach, IIITH. ''Silicon Labs' expertise in designing compelling wireless devices will enhance our efforts of building an innovation ecosystem for smart cities.'' Commenting on the collaboration, Vincent van Noord, Director Europe at European Business and Technology Centre said, ''We are very happy to have Silicon Labs as one of the Corporate Founding Partners in the Lab. They are the perfect examples of an organisation that underlines the essence of our being. The focus for Silicon Labs is to work/develop/test solutions and products together with like minded counterparts which can then be demonstrated and showcased in the Lab. Very much looking forward to this partnership!'' The Smart City Living Lab plays a part in the Government of India's Smart Cities Mission, a new initiative to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens. In this ambitious project, 100 cities are being covered for the duration of five years with budget of Rs.100 crore per city per year. About Silicon Labs Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity, and simplicity. For more information about Silicon Labs, please visit silabs.com Hyderabad is the home of Silicon Labs' newest and fastest-growing wireless development center. The company continues to hire hardware and software engineers in an effort to establish a world-class development center for wireless connectivity. Silicon Labs' goal is to establish its Hyderabad site as the region's top design center for wireless connectivity. Candidates may review and apply for open positions here.

About Smart City Living Lab The Smart City Research Center is set up with support from MeitY (Government of India), Smart City Mission, and Government of Telangana at IIITH. The research center includes a Living Lab, that is a setup with support from EBTC and Amsterdam Innovation Arena. There is a huge push for smart cities in India under the Smart Cities Mission, a new initiative by the Government of India to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens. In this ambitious project, 100 cities are being covered for the duration of 5 years with a budget of Rs.100 crore per city per year. The goal of the Living Lab plan is to create an urban area enhancing three value domains: social, economic, and environmental. Thus, developed Living Lab shall enable the following: 1) get expertise in IoT for Smart Cities related research and deployment; 2)generate data for research; 3) creation of a viable innovation and demand driven ecosystem in universities; and 4) provide a test bench for IoT based Smart City implementations to start-ups as well as big companies. More at: https:martcityresearch.iiit.ac.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537790/Silicon_Labs_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

