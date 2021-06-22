Left Menu

Minda Industries makes foray into Uzbekistan, to buy 51 pc stake in UZ Chasys

It is a leading supplier to original equipment manufacturers OEMs in Uzbekistan and has significant exports as well.The Uzbekistan automotive market is expected to grow significantly in coming years along with the introduction of new models which will benefit UZ Chasys.The acquisition will further expand Mindas geographical footprints, it noted.Minda Industries is a flagship company of UNO Minda Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:47 IST
Minda Industries makes foray into Uzbekistan, to buy 51 pc stake in UZ Chasys
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Minda Industries on Tuesday said it will acquire 51 per cent stake in Uzbekistan-based automotive lighting manufacture UZ Chasys for around Rs 58 crore.

The company has won the bid to acquire a 51 per cent stake in UZ Chasys in Uzbekistan for a purchase consideration of 83.1 billion Kyrgystani Soms (equivalent to Rs 58 crore), Minda industries said in a statement.

The Uzbekistan government is moving toward liberalisation of the economy and divesting their stake in some of the government controlled entities.

As part of this process, the Uzbekistan government is divesting their 51 per cent stake in UZ Chasys through an auction process.

UzChasys specialises in manufacturing automobile headlights and lamps. It is a leading supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Uzbekistan and has significant exports as well.

The Uzbekistan automotive market is expected to grow significantly in coming years along with the introduction of new models which will benefit UZ Chasys.

The acquisition will further expand Minda's geographical footprints, it noted.

Minda Industries is a flagship company of UNO Minda Group. It has over 71 manufacturing plants globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021