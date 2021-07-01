Delhi Metro's Blue Line services disrupted again
Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line. ''Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.
There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
