Womens apparel maker TCNS Clothing Company on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as the face of its ethnic-wear brand Aurelia.The firm sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands.TCNS Clothing Co Ltd...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 12:56 IST
TCNS Clothing ropes in Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for Aurelia brand
Women's apparel maker TCNS Clothing Company on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as the face of its ethnic-wear brand Aurelia.

The firm sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands.

''TCNS Clothing Co Ltd... have signed the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the face for the brand for its ethnic-wear brand Aurelia.

''The actress known not only for her impeccable performances but also for her fashion choices will collaborate with the Indian ethnic wear brand to promote the range. Aurelia, by TCNS,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Anant Kumar Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing said: ''Aurelia has always promoted effortless style - encouraging women to choose their own representation of beautiful. Associating with Alia Bhatt was a strategic decision to communicate the same ethos. Alia is a youth icon who loves her effortless style''.

The brand is available both online and offline through over 220 exclusive brand outlets and presence in 1,000 plus large-format stores across 150 cities across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Mauritius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

