China shares muted as real estate gains offset losses in industrials

China shares were subdued on Thursday, largely giving up early losses, as gains in real estate firms and banks helped offset declines in industrial firms after weak factory data. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,588.78, while blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.11% after falling as much as 0.62% earlier. ** Among the worst-performing sectors, the industrial sub-index dropped 1.53% and the energy sub-index lost 0.74%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
** Among the worst-performing sectors, the industrial sub-index dropped 1.53% and the energy sub-index lost 0.74%. ** Data showed China's factory activity expanded at a softer pace in June, as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the export province of Guangdong and supply chain woes drove output growth to the lowest in 15 months.

** The manufacturing sector has gradually returned to normal but challenges linger, said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group. ** In a bright spot, the real estate sector and banking sector rose by 4.32% and 1.96%, respectively and lifted blue-chip shares.

** Investors remained wary on lofty valuations of certain sectors. ** "The fundamentals of the new energy auto makers and supply chain companies are strong, but investors including us have some valuation concerns," said Wang Qi, CEO at MegaTrust Investment (HK).

** Investors are keenly watching out for the upcoming first-half earnings season, which will largely determine the market outlook and sentiment for the rest of the year, Wang Qi added. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.83% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.63%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.29%. ** Hong Kong's stock market is closed on Thursday for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

