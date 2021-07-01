Left Menu

VE Commercial Vehicles reports sales of 2,438 units in Jun

Sales in Jun 2021 included 2,370 units of Eicher brand and 68 units of Volvo brand, the company said in a statement.In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses posted sales of 1,760 units. It was at 1,016 units in June last year.Exports of Eicher trucks and buses were at 610 units last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:33 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles reports sales of 2,438 units in Jun
  • Country:
  • India

VE Commercial Vehicles (a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors) on Thursday reported sales of 2,438 units in June recovering from the disruptions induced by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had sold 1,358 units in June 2020, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb spread the pandemic although easing of restrictions had started then. Sales in Jun 2021 included 2,370 units of Eicher brand and 68 units of Volvo brand, the company said in a statement.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses posted sales of 1,760 units. It was at 1,016 units in June last year.

Exports of Eicher trucks and buses were at 610 units last month. It was at 305 units in June 2020, the statement added.

Volvo trucks and buses sales in June were at 68 units. It was at 37 units in the same month last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021