Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reports total tractor sales of 48,222 units in June

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported total tractor sales of 48,222 units in June, recovering from the disruptions induced by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had sold a total of 36,544 tractors in June 2020, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic although easing of restrictions had started by then.

Advertisement

It had sold 24,184 units in May 2021, during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Domestic sales last month were at 46,875 units. It was at 35,844 units in June 2020, M&M said in a statement.

Exports in June stood at 1,347 units. The company had exported 700 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the performance, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. President - Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said, ''the sharp fall in COVID-19 cases and resultant easing of related restrictions, arrival of timely monsoon, increase in MSP rates for key kharif crops and continued strong government support to all agri activities is giving a very strong momentum to tractor demand.'' He further said, ''we continue to remain optimistic about the progress of the monsoon and tractor demand in the coming months.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)