HP's first drive-in Covid testing centre inaugurated in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradeshs first drive-in Covid testing centre was inaugurated along the Dharamshala-Chandigarh national highway here on Thursday, officials said.After inaugurating the centre, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said similar drive-in testing facilities would be opened in all major tourist places and cities of Kangra district in a phased manner.Samples will be collected at these centres from 9 am to 1 pm, and results will be given out in 15-20 minutes, he said.Along with vaccination, regular testing is also necessary.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's first drive-in Covid testing centre was inaugurated along the Dharamshala-Chandigarh national highway here on Thursday, officials said.

After inaugurating the centre, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said similar drive-in testing facilities would be opened in all major tourist places and cities of Kangra district in a phased manner.

Samples will be collected at these centres from 9 am to 1 pm, and results will be given out in 15-20 minutes, he said.

''Along with vaccination, regular testing is also necessary. A special Covid testing campaign was launched in Kangra district today. A plan has been prepared by the Health Department to test all people associated with the tourism business. Shopkeepers and taxi drivers will be tested too,'' Jindal said.

He said the drive-in testing centre has been set up along the main road so that people passing through this route in vehicles can use the facility.

The official said random sampling would be done at the village level so that the infection can be stopped from spreading.

Various officers of the Health Department, including ADM Rohit Rathore and CMO Dr Gurdarshan, were present on the occasion.

