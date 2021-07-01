Left Menu

More UK workers furloughed than first estimated, data shows

More British workers were furloughed in late May than first estimated, according to new government data that pointed to a less optimistic outlook for unemployment than previously thought. As of Thursday, the government reduced its contribution to the pay of furloughed workers to 70% from 80%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:39 IST
More UK workers furloughed than first estimated, data shows
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

More British workers were furloughed in late May than first estimated, according to new government data that pointed to a less optimistic outlook for unemployment than previously thought. The finance ministry said 2.4 million people remained fully or partially on the government's Coronavirus Job Retention scheme at the end of May, down from a peak of almost 9 million in May 2020.

Early estimates published by the Office for National Statistics had shown 1.7 million people were furloughed in late May. "Higher numbers on furlough than expected does mean a bumpier ride in aggregate, and more individuals at risk of unemployment in the months ahead," Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said on Twitter.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak plans to close the furlough scheme altogether at the end of September. As of Thursday, the government reduced its contribution to the pay of furloughed workers to 70% from 80%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021