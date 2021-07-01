Left Menu

Titan appoints Ashok Sonthalia as chief financial officer

It also announced the appointment of Swadesh Behera as the chief people officer of the company Both appointments are effective from July 1, 2021, it said in a statement.Sonthalia is a chartered accountant with around 30 years of experience in areas of strategic financial planning, business development, MA, treasury, finance and accounts in diverse industry verticals in multi-cultural and multi-national environments, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:38 IST
Titan appoints Ashok Sonthalia as chief financial officer
  • Country:
  • India

Leading jewellery and watches maker Titan Company on Thursday said it has appointed Ashok Sonthalia as its new chief financial officer (CFO). It also announced the appointment of Swadesh Behera as the chief people officer of the company Both appointments are effective from July 1, 2021, it said in a statement.

Sonthalia is a chartered accountant with around 30 years of experience in areas of strategic financial planning, business development, M&A, treasury, finance and accounts in diverse industry verticals in multi-cultural and multi-national environments, it added. ''I am looking forward to working with the team here on executing its strategic growth plans in India as well as in select international markets,'' Sonthalia said. Prior to this appointment, Behera was Senior Director-HR at Boston Scientific Corporation. He has also worked at Ranbaxy, Coca Cola, MSD and Tata Steel.

Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). It had commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited and later in 1994, diversified into jewellery and subsequently into eyewear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021