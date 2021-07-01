DHL Express commences OTP-based contactless delivery services

DHL Express has commenced OTP-based contactless deliveries service, making it the first international logistics company to offer such services in the country, a release said on Thursday.

The launch of the non-contact delivery service will help to ensure maximum employee and customer safety, amidst the new normal post the pandemic, DHL said in a release.

Besides, it aligns with DPDHL’s net-zero emission 2050 goal as the service diminishes the need for physical paperwork and printer cartridges, in turn, reducing the company’s carbon footprint, it added.

With customers becoming increasingly conscious about hygiene and safety protocols, DHL Express’s OTP-based non-contact deliveries leverage digital platforms to reduce the need for contact between customers and couriers, leave little room for error, and are also ecologically safe in the long run, it said.

R S Subramanian, Senior Vice-President, and Managing Director, DHL Express India said: “The ongoing pandemic has made businesses rethink and re-invent operations. The safety of our employees and customers has always been our top priority while ensuring business continuity. The launch of non-contact deliveries is a step towards enhancing the customer experience while maintaining safety standards at the time of delivery.” Even prior to the pandemic, DHL customers can pre-schedule deliveries through the on-demand delivery (ODD) online service. However, the pandemic has called for a shift in the way service providers interact with customers, the company said.

The newly introduced non-contact delivery service harnesses the power of DHL’s ODD service and the Global Courier Application Scanners to sync the deliveries with OTPs. The synergy of the two databases will provide customers with seamless and touchless cross-border deliveries, it stated.

The company said it also recently conducted a week-long specialised and intensive learning and development programme to train and familiarise its frontline and customer-facing teams with this new service.

“The launch of non-contact delivery is in line with our ‘People First, Safety First’ approach. We specifically upgraded our systems in India to include OTP-based features, so we could best serve our customers whilst ensuring the safety of our frontline personnel,” said Manish Patel, Vice President, Operations, DHL Express India said.

