Piyush Goyal urges Chartered accountants to scale up to global levels

Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal today called upon the Chartered accountants of the country to think big and scale up to the global levels. Speaking at the 73rd Chartered Accountants' Day Programme organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, he said that we need a complete mindset change, a reset of ambitions in our profession. The companies should look at mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and larger ventures, and become world-class, he added.

Shri Goyal said, "When theICAIturns 75, can we look at having our first set of global world-class chartered accountancy firms serving clients worldwide." The Minister said that the institute must look at world-class ethics, technical know-off and stringent standards as it grows. He said that if we have to earn the goodwill, respect & trust of the world, we will need 100% credibility ingrained in every single one of us. He urged each& every CA & CA student, as part of their collective responsibility to maintain the flag of the institute high. "We will do it, we can do it & we certainly are committed to doing it. For us to be a partner in the nation's progress, we will all have to start seeing how we can be engaged in the startup ecosystem."

Advertisement

Lauding the profession of CAs, Shri Goyal said that it is great to see a profession that is recognised & respected. There is a yearning for people to be Chartered Accountants. It has taken it upon itself to continue to serve the economy, carry out our professional duties & continue to educate our students. He said that the Institute has 72 years of accomplishments, achievements and trust. They have been in the service of the nation, service of business and contributing to the nation's economy. He said "To me, the I.C.A.I should reflect on Integrity, Commitment, Accountability, and Intellect. We are amongst the top accounting bodies in the world. The world has seen in our institute high standards of ethics, technical know-how& very stringent examination standards."

Shri Goyal called upon the institute to be an active participant in the nation's vaccination campaign, and play a role in helping people overcome vaccine hesitancy by generating awareness and even adopting a few villages or certain areas for providing the vaccination. He said that the vaccination drive is proceeding rapidly across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)