The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said around 2.5 lakh of its employees have donated Rs 62.62 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

The amount was donated on the occasion of 66th Foundation Day of SBI, a release said.

In a separate release, the bank said it has launched a dedicated counter across its 360 select branches nationally catering to current account customers.

This dedicated counter- Current Account Service Point (CASP), will address the critical needs of key current account customers and mobilise new customers, the bank said. ******************************************************* NTPC begins trial operation of fly ash disposal system at Gorbi mini void *State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said that it has commenced trial operation of fly ash disposal system at NCL Gorbi Mine void by NTPC Vindhyachal project.

''The trial operation of the fly ash disposal system at Gorbi mine void (Pit-1) was successful on 30th June 2021. Fly ash from the bulker was transported by pressurised Air to a Hydro mix chamber and converted to slurry for dumping in the Pit,'' an NTPC statement said.

According to the statement, the trial was successfully done. It will open up a major opportunity to develop the abandoned mine in an Environment-friendly manner for possible future use by Humanity and for utilisation of ash. This mine pit was abandoned in 1996-97.

The MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between NTPC Vindhyachal and NCL was signed in January 2019 and after carrying out various kinds of environmental studies and obtaining clearances from various statutory authorities, the required ash disposal equipment was installed and the trial could be accomplished.

