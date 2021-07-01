Left Menu

Banks' gross NPAs may rise to 9.8 pc by March 2022: RBI report

Macro stress tests indicate that the gross non-performing asset GNPA ratio of banks may increase from 7.48 per cent in March 2021 to 9.80 per cent by March 2022 under the baseline scenario, the FSR released on Thursday showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:57 IST
Banks' gross NPAs may rise to 9.8 pc by March 2022: RBI report
  • Country:
  • India

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of banks may rise to 9.8 per cent by March 2022 under a baseline scenario, from 7.48 per cent in March 2021, according to the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank of India. Under a severe stress scenario, GNPA of banks may increase to 11.22 per cent, it added. ''Macro stress tests indicate that the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of banks may increase from 7.48 per cent in March 2021 to 9.80 per cent by March 2022 under the baseline scenario,'' the FSR released on Thursday showed. The FSR published in January this year had said banks' GNPAs may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021, under the baseline scenario. The latest FSR, however, said banks have sufficient capital, both at the aggregate and individual level, even under stress. Within the bank groups, public sector banks' (PSBs) GNPA ratio of 9.54 per cent in March 2021 edging up to 12.52 per cent by March 2022 under the baseline scenario is an improvement over earlier expectations and indicative of pandemic proofing by regulatory support, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021