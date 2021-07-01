Maha: Man held for attacking, robbing express train passenger

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an express train passenger with a knife and decamping with his belongings in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The Railway police's crime branch on Wednesday nabbed Mohammed Chand Lulle Khan, a resident of Nagpada, senior inspector Gajendra Patil said. According to the police, the accused approached a man who was waiting to board an express train at Kalyan railway station on Tuesday and offered to get him a confirmed seat in the train. The accused attacked the victim with a knife midway and decamped with his mobile phone and other belongings, the official said, adding that an offence under section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered with the Kalyan railway police station. Based on the CCTV footage from the scene and other technical inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused, who is a repeat offender, he said.

