Coforge board to meet next week to consider raising funds

Coforge Ltd (erstwhile NIIT Technologies Ltd) on Thursday said its board will meet on July 6 to consider a proposal for raising funds. ''...the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to consider and approve raising of funds in one or more tranches by issuance of equity shares and/or depository receipts and/or other eligible securities and related matters, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board...,'' it said in a regulatory filing. This would be subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals, it added. The filing, however, did not disclose the quantum of funds the company is looking to raise. In a separate filing, Coforge said its 29th Annual General Meeting will be held on July 30, 2021 through video-conferencing. Shares of Coforge closed at Rs 4,197.20 apiece, up marginally from its previous close on BSE.

