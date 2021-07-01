Left Menu

US-based battery firm to invest Rs 4000 crore in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:09 IST
  Country:
  • India

US-based C4V, a leading company in the lithium-ion cell manufacturing sector, is willing to invest over Rs 4,000 crore in the state in the electric battery manufacturing sector, Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday.

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery commonly used for portable electronics and electric vehicles.

An agreement with representatives of the world's leading Li-Ion cell manufacturing company was signed in the city, the Minister said in a statement.

He added that the C4V is a leading company with over a hundred patents and lithium battery cell manufacturing and technology.

The company's investment of Rs 4,015 crore in the state will create more than 4,000 jobs, Shettar said.

The company will set up a 5 Gigawatt hours (GWh ) plant in the state and will begin work next year, he explained.

''We have pioneered the future of green with the recent changes in the latest Electronic System Design and Manufacturing Policy (ESDM) policy and the Electric Vehicle Policy in the state.The cell manufacturing sector will play an important role in reducing environmental pollution,'' the Minister said.

He added that the cooperation required by this sector is already being provided by the state government.PTI GMS BALA government.PTI GMS BALA

