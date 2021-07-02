Enjoy High FD Interest Rates up to 6.75% with Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Investing in the right financial instrument could be a daunting task. In order to make a well-informed investment decision, one must consider various factors like, type of financial instrument, applicable rate of interest, desired tenor, risk appetite, etc. However, with the prevalent market uncertainties and dynamic economic scenario, it is best to choose a sound financial plan that is not affected by market movements. Generally, such stable investment plans yield lower returns, which deter investors from parking their funds in these tools. But, Bajaj Finance is one such financier that provides investors with the dual benefit of safety and high returns. This is why, Bajaj Finance online FD is a preferred investment option. Here’s why one can choose to invest in this FD: Assured and attractive returns A higher rate of interest ensures that one earns better returns on maturity, facilitating growth. Bajaj Finance online FD offers impressive interest rates up to 6.75% for senior citizens, irrespective of their mode of investment and interest rates up to 6.60% for non-senior citizens investing online. These FD rates are relatively higher than FDs offered by banks and post offices. Consider an example where an individual invests Rs. 15,00,000 choosing a 3-year tenor in a bank FD, post office FD, and a Bajaj Finance online FD to compare their returns.

Fixed Deposit Deposit Amount Interest Rate Applicable Tenor Maturity Returns Interest Payout Bank FD Rs. 15,00,000 5% 3 years Rs. 17,41,132 Rs. 2,41,132 Post Office FD Rs. 15,00,000 5.5% 3 years Rs. 17,67,102 Rs. 2,67,102 Bajaj Finance online FD Rs. 15,00,000 6.60% 3 years Rs. 18,17,033 Rs. 3,17,033 One can enjoy high FD rates with Bajaj Finance online FD. As the table suggests, the returns earned from a Bajaj Finance online FD are comparatively higher than the bank and post office FD.

One can also avail the option of earning periodic payouts from the same amount and tenor by investing in a non-cumulative FD. They can choose the option of earning payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly or at maturity.

Given below is the periodic payout table for the same amount and tenor mentioned earlier: Periodic payout options Deposit Amount Tenor Interest rate Payout amount Monthly Rs. 15,00,000 4 years 6.41% 8,013 Quarterly Rs. 15,00,000 4 years 6.44% 24,150 Half Yearly Rs. 15,00,000 4 years 6.49% 48,675 Yearly Rs. 15,00,000 4 years 6.60% 99,000 This provision is especially helpful for senior citizens who can plan to cover their monthly expenses using these funds. Loan against FD With Bajaj Finance, one can withdraw prematurely from their fixed deposit, during emergencies. Bajaj Finance offers an easy loan against FD, where the investor can avail a loan against their FD up to 75% of the invested amount. The process of facilitating a loan against FD is undertaken with minimal documentation, quick processing and no additional charges. Easy online process One might turn down even a lucrative investment option just because it involves a lot of paperwork and a complex documentation process. However, with the Bajaj Finance online FD one gets the benefit of a contactless and paperless online process. An additional rate benefit of 0.10% is offered to those investing online. Safety and credibility This fixed deposit is a great choice for investing one's earnings, as it offers the highest safety of deposit. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) which are the leading credit rating agencies in India. Additionally, Bajaj Finance is one of the only NBFCs to have '0 unclaimed deposits', which is again an indicator of timely payments and default-free experience. Consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD to lock-in attractive FD interest rates and benefit from a suite of other features.

