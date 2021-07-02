Left Menu

European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data

European shares edged higher on Friday on a boost from semiconductor makers, while investors awaited a closely watched monthly jobs report from the United States later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with technology stocks rising 0.6%.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with technology stocks rising 0.6%. Semiconductor maker ASML Holding NV rose 0.5% after Micron Technology Inc said it plans to start using ASML EUV machines in production in 2024, while ASM International NV rose nearly 1% as it forecast higher order intake in the second quarter.

France's SMCP slipped 0.9%, along with Zara owner Inditex after a judicial source told Reuters that the companies were subject to an investigation as they are suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in China's Xinjiang region. Investors awaited data that would likely show U.S. job growth picked up in June.

Also on the radar is producer prices data for the eurozone during the month of May, scheduled to be released at 0900 GMT.

