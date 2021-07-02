Left Menu

Germany's Merkel makes last UK visit before leaving office

Merkel says the measure is necessary to control the spread of the more contagious delta variant, now the dominant type of COVID-19 across Britain.Queen Elizabeth II is also expected to meet with Merkel as the chancellor makes a series of farewell trips before leaving her job. It is her 22nd visit to Britain since taking power in 2005.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:56 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travellers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months.

Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. The German leader is also expected to speak to a meeting of the Cabinet, the first foreign leader to do so since Bill Clinton in 1997, although this time the address will be delivered by video link.

The agenda is likely to include travel between the UK and European Union, as Merkel has been pressing EU leaders to impose stringent quarantine requirements on arrivals from Britain, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Merkel says the measure is necessary to control the spread of the more contagious delta variant, now the dominant type of COVID-19 across Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II is also expected to meet with Merkel as the chancellor makes a series of farewell trips before leaving her job. It is her 22nd visit to Britain since taking power in 2005.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

