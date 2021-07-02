Sensex gains 166 points, metal stocks drag

Equity benchmark indices closed with marginal gains on Friday in a range-bound session amid mixed global cues. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 166 points or 0.32 per cent at 52,485 and the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 42 points or 0.27 per cent to 15,722.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal losing by 1.5 per cent. But Nifty pharma gained by 0.6 per cent and realty by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Reliance Industries was up by 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,131.55 per share. ICICI Bank advanced by 1.5 per cent, State Bank of India by 1 per cent, Adani Ports by 1.1 per cent and HDFC by 0.7 per cent.

However, metal stocks dipped with Tata Steel cracking by 2.2 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.2 per cent and Hindalco by 0.7 per cent. Britannia, Nestle India and Bajaj Auto too closed in the red. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed with Japan's Nikkei edging up 0.27 per cent. Seoul's Kospi was flat but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 1.8 per cent. (ANI)

