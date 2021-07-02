Left Menu

LIC HFL slashes home loan rates to all-time low of 6.66% for select borrowers

One can apply for home loans through the lenders app HomY and can get the approvals online.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:39 IST
LIC HFL slashes home loan rates to all-time low of 6.66% for select borrowers
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance on Friday said it has reduced its interest rates to 6.66 per cent for home loans up to Rs 50 lakh.

The revised rates, valid till August 31, 2021, will be offered to new salaried individuals, a release said.

The rate of interest will be linked to the borrower's creditworthiness, as reflected by their CIBIL scores, it said.

''Considering the impact of the pandemic, we wanted to offer an interest rate that would help in uplifting the overall sentiments and aid more individuals to fulfil their dream of owning their own house. We hope that this reduction in home loan interest rate will further boost customer confidence and help in early revival of the sector,'' its Managing Director and CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd said in the release.

At 6.66 per cent, the housing finance company has offered its lowest ever rate of interest on housing loans with a maximum tenure of 30 years, the release said. One can apply for home loans through the lender's app – HomY and can get the approvals online. Customers can track their loan applications without visiting LIC HFL offices, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021