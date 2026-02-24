Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to ‘charismatic leader’ Jayalalithaa on 78th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, and said she made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and an outstanding administrator.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 09:16 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to ‘charismatic leader’ Jayalalithaa on 78th birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, and said she made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and an outstanding administrator. On the 78th birth anniversary of the AIADMK stalwart, the prime minister also said that as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa championed welfare-driven governance with a strong focus on women empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. ''Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She has made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator,'' Modi wrote on X. Stating that her life journey was one of immense grit and determination, Modi said, ''She was both compassionate and decisive. I recall with great joy my interactions with her.'' The prime minister also recalled what he said about Jayalalithaa in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday. In the programme, Modi said she lives in the hearts of the people as she took commendable efforts for the welfare of women and maintenance of law and order. The mention of 'Amma Jayalalithaa' brings a glow to the faces of the people of Tamil Nadu, while the connection of the country's 'Nari Shakti' with her has been even more special, the prime minister said. He said that in India, those who work for the welfare of society, those who prioritise the public in their noble deeds, always remain in the hearts of the people. The prime minister said Jayalalithaa was one such popular leader, and he can still feel the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her whenever he visits the state. This is also because, while in government, she made many commendable efforts for the welfare of mothers, sisters and daughters and also took concrete steps to maintain law and order, the prime minister said in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Recalling their friendship, he said Jayalalithaa attended two of his swearing-in ceremonies as chief minister of Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012. ''When we were both chief ministers, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear, and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of her,'' Modi said in his monthly address. The prime minister also said that many years ago, Jayalalithaa invited him to Chennai for lunch on the occasion of Pongal. ''That affectionate gesture will remain with me. Once again, I pay my humble tributes to her. Her services to the people will always be remembered,'' Modi said. Popular as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu multiple times between 1991 and 2016. She passed away on December 5, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026