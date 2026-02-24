PM Modi pays tribute to ‘charismatic leader’ Jayalalithaa on 78th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, and said she made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and an outstanding administrator. On the 78th birth anniversary of the AIADMK stalwart, the prime minister also said that as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa championed welfare-driven governance with a strong focus on women empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. ''Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She has made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator,'' Modi wrote on X. Stating that her life journey was one of immense grit and determination, Modi said, ''She was both compassionate and decisive. I recall with great joy my interactions with her.'' The prime minister also recalled what he said about Jayalalithaa in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday. In the programme, Modi said she lives in the hearts of the people as she took commendable efforts for the welfare of women and maintenance of law and order. The mention of 'Amma Jayalalithaa' brings a glow to the faces of the people of Tamil Nadu, while the connection of the country's 'Nari Shakti' with her has been even more special, the prime minister said. He said that in India, those who work for the welfare of society, those who prioritise the public in their noble deeds, always remain in the hearts of the people. The prime minister said Jayalalithaa was one such popular leader, and he can still feel the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her whenever he visits the state. This is also because, while in government, she made many commendable efforts for the welfare of mothers, sisters and daughters and also took concrete steps to maintain law and order, the prime minister said in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Recalling their friendship, he said Jayalalithaa attended two of his swearing-in ceremonies as chief minister of Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012. ''When we were both chief ministers, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear, and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of her,'' Modi said in his monthly address. The prime minister also said that many years ago, Jayalalithaa invited him to Chennai for lunch on the occasion of Pongal. ''That affectionate gesture will remain with me. Once again, I pay my humble tributes to her. Her services to the people will always be remembered,'' Modi said. Popular as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu multiple times between 1991 and 2016. She passed away on December 5, 2016.

