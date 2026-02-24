Top Maoist leader Devji likely to surrender before Telangana police on Feb 23

The Telangana police is likely to announce the surrender of top Maoist commander and the key ''strategist'' of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devji, on Tuesday. According to police sources, some other high-ranking leaders of the banned organisation are also expected to surrender formally before the authorities. Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has convened a press conference this afternoon on ''CPI (Maoists) related developments''. Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district, and his surrender is seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership. Devji (62) is believed to have taken the reins following the death of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, in May 2025. Senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy, along with several ultras, have laid down their arms, a source had earlier indicated. The development comes days before the Union government's March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in the country.

