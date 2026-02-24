Left Menu

Top Maoist leader Devji likely to surrender before Telangana police on Feb 23

According to police sources, some other high-ranking leaders of the banned organisation are also expected to surrender formally before the authorities. Director General of Police DGP B Shivadhar Reddy has convened a press conference this afternoon on CPI Maoists related developments.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 09:18 IST
Top Maoist leader Devji likely to surrender before Telangana police on Feb 23
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana police is likely to announce the surrender of top Maoist commander and the key ''strategist'' of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devji, on Tuesday. According to police sources, some other high-ranking leaders of the banned organisation are also expected to surrender formally before the authorities. Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has convened a press conference this afternoon on ''CPI (Maoists) related developments''. Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district, and his surrender is seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership. Devji (62) is believed to have taken the reins following the death of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, in May 2025. Senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy, along with several ultras, have laid down their arms, a source had earlier indicated. The development comes days before the Union government's March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

Shivamogga tense after boy murdered outside school

 India
2
Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

Five-year-old missing boy found dead in pond in Noida

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

UPDATE 4-Japan seeks to minimise impact of new US tariffs, officials say

 Global
4
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026