HCL Tech appoints Adolfo Calviño Asensio as Spain, Portugal Country Head

HCL Technologies (HCL) on Friday said it has appointed former Accenture executive Adolfo Calviño Asensio as country head of its Spain and Portugal business to accelerate business growth in the region.

This key appointment is the first of a number of strategic investments HCL plans to make in Iberia, as the company expands its geographic footprint, a statement said.

Asensio has more than 25 years of industry experience, during which he has held a number of senior management positions and grown new businesses in major accounts spanning IT and business services.

He joins HCL from Accenture, where he was part of the team responsible for growing its business in Spain.

''It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Adolfo to HCL. Adolfo is an experienced dynamic leader, having worked with several Fortune 500 clients across the European region,'' HCL Technologies President Financial Services and Corporate Sponsor for Iberia region Rahul Singh said.

He added that Asensio's expertise will help the company to diligently serve clients, continue growth and strengthen the HCL brand as it expands operations in Iberia, a key growth region for the IT major.

''I believe there is a great potential for HCL to engage with the local ecosystem, through leveraging its transformational expertise and next-generation technology capabilities. This will drive our strategy and partnerships in the region, as we elevate our offerings across all industry verticals,” Asensio said.

