US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record opening highs after strong June jobs data

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Friday after a better-than-expected monthly employment report as companies raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.9 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34642.42. The S&P 500 rose 6.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4326.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 60.6 points, or 0.42%, to 14582.983 at the opening bell.

