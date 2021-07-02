Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record opening highs after strong June jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:08 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Friday after a better-than-expected monthly employment report as companies raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.9 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34642.42. The S&P 500 rose 6.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4326.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 60.6 points, or 0.42%, to 14582.983 at the opening bell.

