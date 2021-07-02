Cargo plane reportedly crashes off Hawaii with 2 onboard

A cargo plane reportedly crashed off Hawaii on Friday morning with two people on board.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. about 2 miles (3 kilometers) off Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii News Now reported. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are responding.

Advertisement

No other information was immediately released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)