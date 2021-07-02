Left Menu

Cargo plane reportedly crashes off Hawaii with 2 onboard

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A cargo plane reportedly crashed off Hawaii on Friday morning with two people on board.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. about 2 miles (3 kilometers) off Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii News Now reported. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are responding.

No other information was immediately released.

