Reopening of economy to help apparel exports catch up fast: AEPC

Easing of lockdown restrictions by different states would help apparel exports catch up fast and surpass the pre-Covid levels soon, AEPC said on Saturday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that while the overall global demand has remained buoyant, the lockdowns in different parts of the country had kept factories in a partial shutdown. With the decline in daily cases of infection and resumption of economic activities, India is now set to achieve healthy exports growth, he said.

''With the reopening of the economy, apparel exports are likely to catch up fast and surpass the pre-Covid levels soon. India's economic recovery is likely to be led by exports till domestic demand picks up. And, leading the pack of exporters will be the MSMEs, as exports need personalized management,'' Sakthivel said.

