Military plane crashes in Philippines, at least 40 rescued

The AFP news agency said the plane had been carrying 85 people, citing the army chief. Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A military plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, and the army chief said at least 40 people had been rescued from the aircraft that media reported was carrying 85 people.

The C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force had a mishap on landing on the island of Jolo, the air force said in a statement. "Rescue efforts are ongoing," it said.

A picture published by ABS-CBN News on Twitter showed smoke and flames pouring from the broken fuselage. The AFP news agency said the plane had been carrying 85 people, citing the army chief.

Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.

