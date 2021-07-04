MP: Bus touches high tension power line; 1 dead, 5 injured

A 30-year-old woman died and five people were left injured after their bus came in contact with a high tension electricity line in Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Kurri village, some 22 kilometers from the district headquarters, when the bus was carrying 24 people from here to Jhansi in neighboring Uttar Pradesh, Digoda police station in-charge Maina Patel said.

''Villagers of the area were protesting on the road over water scarcity so the bus driver took a detour through a field. However, the front portion of the vehicle came in contact with an 1100 kV (kilovolt) power line, leading to the electrocution and death of a 30-year-old woman passenger and injuries to five others. The driver fled the scene and efforts are on to nab him,'' Patel said.

