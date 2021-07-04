Death toll in Philippines troop plane crash climbs to 45

The number of people killed in the Philippine Air Force plane crash on Sunday has reached 45, which includes civilians on the ground, the Department of National Defence said.

Five military personnel remain unaccounted for, the defence ministry said. The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft carrying troops bound for counter-insurgency operations in the southern Philippines crashed with 96 aboard.

