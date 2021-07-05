Left Menu

China stocks rise as tech-focused STAR Board shines on policy support

China's major indexes eked out gains on Monday, helped by robust strength in Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Board companies, as Beijing pledged continued policy support for its tech sector.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:14 IST
China stocks rise as tech-focused STAR Board shines on policy support
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China's major indexes eked out gains on Monday, helped by robust strength in Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Board companies, as Beijing pledged continued policy support for its tech sector. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.1% to 5,085.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4% to 3,534.32.

** Shenzhen's start-up board climbed 0.5%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index gained 2.5%. ** Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China jumped as much as 12% before closing 7.4% higher, after China's state integrated circuit fund participated in the company's private placement.

** Six of China's ministries including Ministry of Industry and Information Technology pledged on Friday to foster outstanding manufacturers and support qualified companies to get financing from the capital markets. ** Though investors turned cautious after a slump on Friday, when major indexes fell the most in four months amid growth concerns.

** "Most of (China's) broad-based indices and industry indices now stand at the end of a rising trend, and the stock rally since the first quarter could have ended, leading to a potential correction going forward," Essence Securities noted in a report. ** A private survey showed on Monday that growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in June to a 14-month low, weighed down by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southern China, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy may be starting to lose some momentum.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.01%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.64%. ** At 0731 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4617 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.472.

** As of 0732 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 39.15% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021