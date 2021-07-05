Left Menu

5 killed in head-on collision between SUV, truck in Jodhpur

All victims were residents of Londari Malgaon in Beawar sub-division of Ajmer district and were headed back to their village from Jodhpur, the police said.The truck driver fled from the spot immediately after the collision.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:18 IST
Five people were killed after the SUV they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Jodhpur-Jaipur highway near Dangiyawas late on Sunday night. Two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Station House Officer, Dangiyawas, Kanhaiyalal said the driver of the SUV was speeding while trying to overtake another vehicle. During the process, the SUV collided head-on with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision left the SUV badly mangled and all those inside stuck. Villagers and police, who rushed to the spot, had a tough time pulling out the victims, he said.

''Two of the passengers died on the spot while two died on the way to the hospital. Another passenger died during treatment at the hospital today (Monday) afternoon while two injured are undergoing treatment,'' Kanhaiyalal said.

All victims were residents of Londari Malgaon in Beawar sub-division of Ajmer district and were headed back to their village from Jodhpur, the police said.

The truck driver fled from the spot immediately after the collision. The truck has been seized and efforts are being made to nab the driver, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims over the ''unfortunate'' incident.

