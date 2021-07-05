Skylark Drones raises Rs 22.34 cr in funding led by IAN Fund, Info Edge Ventures

Bengaluru-based startup Skylark Drones on Monday said it has raised Rs 22.34 crore in a pre-series A round of funding led by IAN Fund and Info Edge Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from other investors, including AdvantEdge, Fowler Wesrup and Vimson Group, the company said in a statement. Founded in 2015 by engineering graduates Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy and Mrinal G Pai, Skylark Drones aims to utilise the funding towards product enhancement, expand its presence in overseas markets and strengthen business development.

''Currently, our platform is empowering Fortune 500 companies via its products and solutions. Our Drone Mission Ops is for drone service providers for managing drone operations, whereas the DronePass is for drone manufacturers to get their drone to be compliant as per Indian Drone Laws. It's an honour to welcome IAN and Info Edge Ventures as our investors,'' Ramasamy said. Skylark Drones aims to provide work-site intelligence to more than 100 enterprises in mining, renewables, real estate, agriculture, etc. ''With the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and ML, Skylark Drones' solutions can unlock potential while increasing productivity and ensuring the safety of work-sites. What impressed us most was a strong and unique business model -- one that is easily scalable in India and beyond,'' IAN Fund, managing partner Rajnish Kapur said.

