Left Menu

Skylark Drones raises Rs 22.34 cr in funding led by IAN Fund, Info Edge Ventures

Founded in 2015 by engineering graduates Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy and Mrinal G Pai, Skylark Drones aims to utilise the funding towards product enhancement, expand its presence in overseas markets and strengthen business development.Currently, our platform is empowering Fortune 500 companies via its products and solutions. Its an honour to welcome IAN and Info Edge Ventures as our investors, Ramasamy said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:33 IST
Skylark Drones raises Rs 22.34 cr in funding led by IAN Fund, Info Edge Ventures
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based startup Skylark Drones on Monday said it has raised Rs 22.34 crore in a pre-series A round of funding led by IAN Fund and Info Edge Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from other investors, including AdvantEdge, Fowler Wesrup and Vimson Group, the company said in a statement. Founded in 2015 by engineering graduates Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy and Mrinal G Pai, Skylark Drones aims to utilise the funding towards product enhancement, expand its presence in overseas markets and strengthen business development.

''Currently, our platform is empowering Fortune 500 companies via its products and solutions. Our Drone Mission Ops is for drone service providers for managing drone operations, whereas the DronePass is for drone manufacturers to get their drone to be compliant as per Indian Drone Laws. It's an honour to welcome IAN and Info Edge Ventures as our investors,'' Ramasamy said. Skylark Drones aims to provide work-site intelligence to more than 100 enterprises in mining, renewables, real estate, agriculture, etc. ''With the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and ML, Skylark Drones' solutions can unlock potential while increasing productivity and ensuring the safety of work-sites. What impressed us most was a strong and unique business model -- one that is easily scalable in India and beyond,'' IAN Fund, managing partner Rajnish Kapur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021