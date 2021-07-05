Schwing Stetter aims to train over 10,000 people in India under skill training programme

Concreting, construction, and mining equipment maker, Schwing Stetter India on Monday said it aims to train over 10,000 people in India over the next 4 years through its operator skill training programme.

The company, which launched its first such training programme at its global manufacturing hub in Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu, is offering a one-month extensive course accredited by IESC (Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council), affiliated to NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation).

For the first batch, 53 students have been selected to be trained in two batches for operating three key products -- boom pumps, self-loading concrete mixers and excavators, Schwing Stetter India, an arm of Schwing GmbH of Germany, said in a statement.

''The company has taken a commitment to skill and train 10,000 men and women across nearby districts to make them employable. With the pandemic hitting industries hard, it is of utmost importance for individuals to be equipped with present skill sets in order to stay relevant in the industry,'' it said.

This exclusive training programme will empower individuals with the right way to approach heavy machinery and become highly skilled operators, the company said.

Commenting on the launch of the training programme, Schwing Stetter India Managing Director VG Sakthikumar said over the past 20 years the company has successfully trained close to 14,000 plus individuals in handling concreting machinery.

''At our new facility, our focus has been on providing modernised training and empowering local residents at Cheyyar and nearby districts. We had the intention to start this training initiative immediately after the inauguration in the month of February 2021, but the pandemic proved to be a spoiler,'' he added.

Sakthikumar further said, ''Our goal to train 10,000 individuals is ambitious, which is definitely possible over the coming years. Considering how severely the pandemic has hit us, a career which provides opportunity for sustained income is a boon for the students.'' Moreover, he said Schwing considers this as a responsibility to train men and women who are highly skilled to operate heavy and sophisticated equipment across concreting and construction industries.

While the first batch of students includes 53 male, the company said it plans to include women also in their upcoming programmes and are working towards creating a women-first environment at its Global Manufacturing Hub inaugurated in February this year.

''In the future, Schwing Stetter India has plans to also design short term RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) approved by NSDC, courses which will help operators and mechanics who have prior work experience in this industry but without formal certification. These RPL programmes will train, assess and certify such candidates,'' it added.

Schwing Stetter India's integrated facility is spread over 52 acres and it will manufacture concrete boom pumps, stationary pumps, self-loading mixers, shotcrete pumps, excavators, wheel loaders, and motor graders. It also houses a Centre of Excellence for training individuals in concrete products.

