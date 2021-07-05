Left Menu

India Pesticides shares jump 16 pc in debut trade

Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday closed with a premium of nearly 16 per cent against its issue price of Rs 296.It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 per cent to Rs 368 during the day. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday closed with a premium of nearly 16 per cent against its issue price of Rs 296.

It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 per cent to Rs 368 during the day. It closed at Rs 343.15, up 15.92 per cent.

On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 350, witnessing a jump of 18.24 per cent and closed at Rs 342.30, a gain of 15.64 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 21.22 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.56 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The market capitalisation of the company was at Rs 3,951.84 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 800-crore offer was Rs 290-296 per share.

India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

