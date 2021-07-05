Left Menu

Religare Enterprises to raise Rs 570 cr via preferential issue of shares

Financial services player Religare Enterprises Ltd REL on Monday said its shareholders have approved a proposal for raising Rs 570 crore via preferential issuance of shares to a clutch of investors, including existing shareholders, to fund its business plans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:41 IST
Religare Enterprises to raise Rs 570 cr via preferential issue of shares
  • Country:
  • India

Financial services player Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on Monday said its shareholders have approved a proposal for raising Rs 570 crore via preferential issuance of shares to a clutch of investors, including existing shareholders, to fund its business plans. The company would issue 5.41 crore shares at a price of Rs 105.25 per unit to existing shareholders like Burman family (Dabur Group), Ares SSG Capital and selected new marquee investors, Religare Enterprises said in a statement. The proposal was cleared by shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held on Saturday, July 3. A part of the fund would be utilised for the proposed debt recast of its subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd, which is under the corrective action plan of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since January 2018 due to its weak financial health. The company has been in financial distress due to alleged misappropriation of funds by erstwhile promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Singh. Multiple investigative agencies are probing the case of financial bungling of about Rs 4,000 crore. Commenting on the decision of the EGM, REL Chairperson Rashmi Saluja, ''We are well on our path of revival and would use these funds towards growth of our businesses. Today again, I am thankful to our shareholders and investors, who demonstrated their trust in Company by passing the special resolution with resounding majority.'' PTI DP ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021