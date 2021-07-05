Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for stabbing, injuring taxi driver

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:33 IST
Mumbai: Man held for stabbing, injuring taxi driver
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing and injuring a taxi driver in Matunga, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said.

A video of the incident, in which the accused can be seen stabbing the cab driver multiple times, had gone viral on social media.

''Yasin Shafi Shaikh has been arrested from Wadala for the stabbing incident which took place in the early hours of Friday. He stabbed driver Mohammad Irfan Ali after refusing to pay the fare post a ride. He was held after CCTV footage from the vicinity was checked,'' the official said.

