Left Menu

Govt will review bus fares only after private operators resume services: Bengal minister

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday urged owners of private buses in the city to immediately resume services, following which their demand for a fare hike would be reviewed.Hakim, following an hour-long meeting with private bus owners, said the proposal of increase in fares in the wake of rising fuel prices would be placed before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The matter of fare hike will be discussed only after bus services are resumed.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:45 IST
Govt will review bus fares only after private operators resume services: Bengal minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday urged owners of private buses in the city to immediately resume services, following which their demand for a fare hike would be reviewed.

Hakim, following an hour-long meeting with private bus owners, said the proposal of increase in fares in the wake of rising fuel prices would be placed before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

''The matter of fare hike will be discussed only after bus services are resumed. Bengal Bus Syndicate members were present at the meeting, and we have told them that their plea would be forwarded to the CM,'' the minister told reporters.

However, Vice-President of the Syndicate Surajit Saha said the state government is not likely to effect a fare hike.

''We have come to know that the government will not allow a raise in fares. Continuing bus services in this situation will be a big loss for us.

''But, we shall not stop those who can resume operations despite the skyrocketing fuel prices,'' Saha said.

State-run buses were back on the roads from July 1, after the state government ordered that taxis, auto-rickshaws and buses can ply with 50 per cent occupancy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

 Australia
4
ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021