German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in May
Orders for German-made goods dropped unexpectedly in May, data showed on Tuesday, hurt by weaker demand from countries outside the euro-zone and fewer contracts for capital and intermediate goods.
The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods fell by 3.7% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms.
This confounded a Reuters forecast of a 1% rise and came after an upwardly revised increase of 1.2 in April.
