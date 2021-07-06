Left Menu

German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in May

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Orders for German-made goods dropped unexpectedly in May, data showed on Tuesday, hurt by weaker demand from countries outside the euro-zone and fewer contracts for capital and intermediate goods.

The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods fell by 3.7% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms.

This confounded a Reuters forecast of a 1% rise and came after an upwardly revised increase of 1.2 in April.

