FTSE 100 inches higher on energy boost; Ocado top gainer
British online grocer and technology group Ocado jumped 1.1% after it said it had signed a new agreement with Auchan Retail to use its technology to develop Alcampo's online business in Spain. The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% with energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell along with miner BHP Group being the top boosts.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweight energy and mining stocks, while Ocado was the top gainer on the blue-chip index after signing a new agreement for its software business. British online grocer and technology group Ocado jumped 1.1% after it said it had signed a new agreement with Auchan Retail to use its technology to develop Alcampo's online business in Spain.
The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% with energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell along with miner BHP Group being the top boosts. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.
Among stocks, British supermarket group Sainsbury's rose 0.2% after it beat expectations for first-quarter sales though growth did slow sharply.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- British
- FTSE
- Royal Dutch Shell
- London
ALSO READ
Photo shows Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, in Spain
Spain's Economy Minister hopes Caixabank and unions to agree on layoffs
Spain's bad bank is reconsidering its strategy, Economy Minister says
Spain's cabinet to pardon jailed Catalan separatist leaders on Tuesday, PM says
Spain to pardon jailed Catalan separatist leaders on Tuesday