FTSE 100 inches higher on energy boost; Ocado top gainer

British online grocer and technology group Ocado jumped 1.1% after it said it had signed a new agreement with Auchan Retail to use its technology to develop Alcampo's online business in Spain. The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% with energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell along with miner BHP Group being the top boosts.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:57 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweight energy and mining stocks, while Ocado was the top gainer on the blue-chip index after signing a new agreement for its software business. British online grocer and technology group Ocado jumped 1.1% after it said it had signed a new agreement with Auchan Retail to use its technology to develop Alcampo's online business in Spain.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% with energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell along with miner BHP Group being the top boosts. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

Among stocks, British supermarket group Sainsbury's rose 0.2% after it beat expectations for first-quarter sales though growth did slow sharply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

