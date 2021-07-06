Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell Rs 5.8 to Rs 1,304.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in July declined by Rs 5.8, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 1,304.4 per 10 kg in 23,535 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

