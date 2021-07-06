Left Menu

Snapdeal appoints Saurabh Bansal as Chief Merchandising Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:43 IST
Snapdeal Image Credit: ANI
E-commerce company Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has appointed former Walmart executive Saurabh Bansal as its Chief Merchandising Officer. Bansal will be responsible for the entire category management, including merchandise and assortment planning, a statement said.

He will also lead the management of the entire seller ecosystem, including seller excellence initiatives, it added.

This is Bansal's second stint with Snapdeal. He had spent more than three years (2014-17) building, growing, and managing various categories.

Bansal has diverse experience in working with global firms and startups, spanning across different retail formats, including hypermarkets, cash and carry, e-commerce, and omnichannel retail. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President at Walmart. ''I am excited to be back at Snapdeal. Over the years Snapdeal has grown into a leading value commerce platform, serving the needs of Indian consumers in a way they best understand - lots of affordable choices of everyday products with good quality. I look forward to further contributing towards Snapdeal's mission to serve millions of customers across India,'' Bansal said.

This is Snapdeal's second senior appointment in a month. In June, Snapdeal had appointed former Samsung executive Girish Koppad as its Vice President and Head of Technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

