4 killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Siddharth Nagar

Four people were killed and five others injured when a vehicle rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Bansi area, SHO of Bansi Police Station Chhatrapal Singh said.

The truck had broken down and was parked along the road when the car collided with it, he said.

While three people died on the spot, six others were injured and taken to a hospital, Singh said, adding one of them died on Tuesday.

Tej Bahadur (35), Sugriv Sharma (30), and Suraj (50) died in the accident while the identity of the fourth deceased is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The condition of the others is stated to be stable, police said.

